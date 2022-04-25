 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Armed robber hits Yadkinville Road Speedway in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said a man shopped at a Speedway convenience store Monday morning, then pulled a gun on the clerk and robbed the business.

Police said the robbery took place at 7:47 a.m. at the Speedway at 3598 Yadkinville Road.

Store personnel told police the man came inside the store and appeared to be shopping before he approached the cashier and demanded money as he brandished a firearm.

The man got an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot, police said.

No one was injured.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

