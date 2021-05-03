Armed robbers make away with cash from Winston-Salem gas station Sunday night

Two men, one armed with a handgun, robbed a Shell station at 101 South Broad St. on Sunday night, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers were called to the station around 9:30 p.m. Employees told investigators that the two men made away with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving on foot. The two left the store in opposite directions, one man going northeast and one southeast, according to a statement from police.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on the organization’s Facebook page.