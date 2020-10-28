 Skip to main content
Armed robbers take money, cigarettes from Discount Tobacco in Winston-Salem
Two people made off with cigarettes and cash Wednesday morning after an armed robbery at Discount Tobacco on New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers were called to 2825 New Walkertown shortly after 9 a.m. They were told two people came into the business with a gun and robbed the store. The robbers were last seen walking toward a nearby apartment complex, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

