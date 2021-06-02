 Skip to main content
Arrest made in connection with November 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem
Arrest made in connection with November 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened in November 2020, authorities said.

Saveyon Raymond Taylor, 19, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and other offenses, police said.

Officers arrested Taylor in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway, police said.

Taylor's arrest is connected to a shooting that happened Nov. 1, 2020, in front of a convenience store on Shattalon Drive, police said.

When officers got there, they found Jose Jovel, 34, of Rural Hall in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his torso. Jovel was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Jovel's injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

Before Taylor was arrested Wednesday, investigators recovered 1.5 ounces of cocaine and a handgun from a vehicle that Taylor was driving, police said.

Taylor is also charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, police said. Gerett Jones Jr., a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding order for arrest, police said.

Taylor was being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $87,500, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Taylor is scheduled to appear in court June 17 and June 18.

Jones received a $1,500 unsecured bond, police said. Jones is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 27. 

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week. 

Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.
Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.

Wake Forest University officials want a federal judge to rule in their favor in a wrongful-death lawsuit. That lawsuit alleges that the school was negligent in the fatal shooting of Najee Ali Baker, a Winston-Salem State University student, on Jan. 20, 2018 on the school's campus. It was the first and only homicide to occur on the school's campus since the Winston-Salem campus opened in 1956. 

