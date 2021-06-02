Arrest made in connection with November 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened in November 2020, authorities said.

Saveyon Raymond Taylor, 19, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and other offenses, police said.

Officers arrested Taylor in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway, police said.

Taylor's arrest is connected to a shooting that happened Nov. 1, 2020, in front of a convenience store on Shattalon Drive, police said.

When officers got there, they found Jose Jovel, 34, of Rural Hall in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his torso. Jovel was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Jovel's injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

Before Taylor was arrested Wednesday, investigators recovered 1.5 ounces of cocaine and a handgun from a vehicle that Taylor was driving, police said.

Taylor is also charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, police said. Gerett Jones Jr., a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding order for arrest, police said.