Arrest made in death of 53-year-old Winston-Salem woman. Multiple gunmen fired shots into home, police say.

Winston-Salem police have charged a 20-year-old man with murder in the death of Tina Nicholson-Neely.
Several people got out of a car and started shooting into Nicholson-Neely's home in the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive on May 13.
Nicholson-Neely, 53, was found dead in the house.
The suspects used at least four different guns. Eighteen minutes after the shooting, the 20-year-old male suspect was left on the pavement outside Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He had at least one gunshot wound to the torso, police said.
Police have charged that man, Traquan Javon Cheeseboro, with murder in Nicholson-Neely's death.
Cheeseboro remains at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is being treated for his gunshot wound.