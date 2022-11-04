 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest warrants reveal details about the sex charges filed against a Davidson County man

Arrest warrants revealed details Friday about the multiple sex charges a Davidson County man is facing.

Jacob Leonard, 23, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of secret peeping, Lexington police said.

Leonard is accused of copying material on May 15, 2021 that shows girls and boys having sex with men and women, according to an arrest warrant. Some of the children were 1-year-old and 2-years-old at the time.

Leonard also is accused of secretly peeping into a room on Oct. 13 and using a device to take a photography of another person in that room “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person,” according to another arrest warrant.

Leonard was arrested Thursday after Lexington police and Davidson County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Allred Road, which is southeast of Lexington, police said.

Leonard was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $510,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Leonard is scheduled to appear Jan. 3 in Davidson District Court.

Lexington police and Davidson County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on Allred Road, police said. Officers then arrested Leonard.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

Jacob Leonard

Leonard

 Lexington Police

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

