Five people face charges following an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics and illegal possession of firearms at a residence in Winston-Salem, city police said Sunday.

The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence at 2944 North Patterson Ave., according to a police news release.

The warrant was executed Saturday by members of the WSPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Gun Crime Reduction Unit and Gang Unit. The investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, Tramadol, MDMA, Oxycodone, Xanax, U.S. currency, a Glock handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested inside 2944 North Patterson Ave. at the time the search warrant was executed:

*Monte Dion Capers, 43, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of violating the NC Controlled Substance Act and possession Schedule IV. His bond was set at $40,000.

*Daquan Terrell Aiken, 23, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, simple possess of marijuana, misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of violating the Controlled Substance Act, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond was set at $20,000.

*Barbara Patrick, 53, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $3,000.

*Jermaine Thomas Mccoy, 30, was charged on an outstanding order for arrest for violation of public order. He was released on a written promise to appear

*Levan Woodson, 43, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

