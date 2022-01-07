 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arson, attempted murder charges filed in Thomasville after fire destroys duplex
Arson, attempted murder charges filed in Thomasville after fire destroys duplex

A Thomasville man is accused of setting fire to a home and attempting to trap a resident inside.

Jason Ray Weeks, 48, of Thomasville

Firefighters arrived at a duplex at 704 Kahler Street in Thomasville shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 5 to find two apartments completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters told investigators they encountered Jason Ray Weeks, 48, at the duplex and that he attempted run into the burning apartment before firefighters intervened. Weeks then fled from the area, police said.

A male who had been in one of the apartments later told Thomasville police that, after he saw smoke, he was unable to get out. He said Weeks was holding the door closed and yelling, “You’re going to die.”

The residence was completely destroyed by flames, according to a statement from the police department.

Officers found weeks nearby on Salem Street and, after a foot chase, took him into custody, police said.

Weeks is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

He was jailed on a $125,000 bond on the arson charge, and a judge will set bond on the attempted murder charge, police said.

Weeks is in the Davidson County jail with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Lexington.

