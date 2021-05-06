Arson charged filed in fire that killed dog in Thomasville

A Thomasville man faces an arson charge and other offenses after investigators linked him to a April 11 house fire, authorities said Thursday.

Donnie Allen Harmon, 33, is charged with first-degree arson, two counts of burning personal property, animal cruelty, two counts of insurance fraud and burning of a dwelling, Thomasville police said.

Police allege he started the fire at his neighbor's home, 101 Veach Court in Thomasville, police said. The fire destroyed that home.

The family who lived there wasn't at home, but the family's dog died in the fire, police said.

Federal, state and local investigators linked Harmon to the fire, police said.

Harmon also faces unrelated charges of embezzlement and felony larceny in Henrico County, Va., police said.

Harmon was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $250,000, police said. Harmon is scheduled to appear in court May 26.

