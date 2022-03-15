 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assault charge stems from crash at Forsyth intersection, sheriff's office says
Assault charge stems from crash at Forsyth intersection, sheriff's office says

A Clemmons man was charged with assault Monday night following a crash in the intersection of Morgan Place Drive and Lewisville-Clemmons Road, authorities said Tuesday.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from a resident who reported that a man was chasing someone with a knife near that intersection, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

About the same time, another caller reported a crash at the same intersection. When deputies arrived, they found two damaged vehicles but no suspect or victim.

The N.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies eventually found the suspect at a home in the Western Villas Apartments, the sheriff's office said. The victim was found at an nearby hospital, seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office office didn't identify the victim.

Jqwan Malik Scott, 26, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, the sheriff's office said.

Scott was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said. 

"The investigation determined it was an isolated incident," the sheriff's office said, "and there was no immediate threat to the community."

Jqwan Malik Scott

Scott

 Forsyth County Sheriff

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

