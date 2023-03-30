A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after he was accused of assaulting woman during a robbery March 23 at Lucky Fish Arcade in the city’s northeastern section, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded at 7:04 a.m. to the Lucky Fish Arcade, at 1489 New Walkertown Road, on a reported robbery of a woman, police said.

When officers arrived they found Cecilia Alcantary Garcia, 39, suffering from a head injury, police said.

Garcia, an arcade employee, was leaving the business with money when a robber attacked her with metal pipe and stole the money from her, police said. The robber then left the scene.

Garcia was treated at a local hospital for the serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

James Nathaniel Jackson, 55, of Kellum Place is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $152,500.

Investigators linked Jackson with other store break-ins and larcenies, police said.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road. During his arrest, Jackson possessed crack cocaine, and he was charged with felony possession of a cocaine, police said.

Jackson also was served with outstanding warrants of felony breaking and entering and two felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, police said.