Attack over Black Lives Matter sign left a Forsyth teenager with fractured eye socket, say siblings

Sturdy gave Pugh the middle finger and Pugh responded in kind. Sturdy got out of his car and walked over to the passenger side, where Tempest and Pugh's brother were attempting to get out of the back seat. Sturdy started punching the brother in the face, Pugh said.

Pugh rolled down the window to open the door (the inside door handle was broken), got out and pushed the brother's door forward to get Sturdy out of the way.

"(I was trying) to find that sweet spot so he couldn't reach either of us," Pugh said.

But Sturdy punched Pugh in the face twice. Meanwhile, Tempest used the car horn to get the attention of staff in the dentist's office. As they started to come out, Pugh yelled at Sturdy to leave. Sturdy called Pugh a b**** and used the N-word in reference to the Black Lives Matter sign. Pugh said he pointed at the sign and then got into his car and drove away.

Tempest and Pugh noted the license plate.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office later charged Sturdy with simple assault and assault on a female.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement on Wednesday about the incident, saying that the sheriff's office has "zero tolerance for any type of behavior that harms or endangers anyone."