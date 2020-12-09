Attack over Black Lives Matter sign left a Forsyth teenager with fractured eye socket, say siblings

A Black Lives Matter sign has been in Nova Tempest's car for months. And ever since, Tempest and Olivia Pugh encountered upset drivers who honked their horns, flashed their lights or screamed profanities at them.
In one instance, one of three men walked up close to their car and to the door where Pugh was sitting while at the Lewisville branch library. He went inside after looking around and seeing other people come out of the library.
But on Dec. 3, they said a white man named Rod Steven Sturdy went further — cutting in front of them on Lewisville-Clemmons Road and braking, tailgating them and then following them into the parking lot of a dentist's office, where they said he assaulted Pugh and their 17-year-old brother and used racist language. Tempest, Pugh and their brother are white.
All because they had two signs — one that said Black Lives Matter and another that said "Prosecute the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" in reference to the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot to death by Louisville police this past March.
Sturdy, 55, of the 8000 block of Deverow Court in Lewisville, is facing two misdemeanor charges — simple assault and assault on a female — after the Dec. 3 incident, according to arrest warrants.
Sturdy declined to talk about the incident Tuesday afternoon and used an expletive before hanging up. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 22.
Tempest, 26, and Pugh, 19, spoke about the incident Wednesday morning via Zoom, along with their attorney, Helen Parsonage. Tempest and Pugh use gender-neutral pronouns.
Tempest was driving on Dec. 3, trying to get Pugh and their brother to back-to-back dental appointments, one at 11 a.m. and another at noon.
Tempest had just gotten off the highway onto Lewisville-Clemmons Road and had driven through a traffic light when Tempest and Pugh noticed Sturdy coming in front of them and slamming on his brakes. He was driving a blue PT Cruiser, they said.
"Then he had the attention of everyone in the vehicle," Pugh said.
Unlike other times, when drivers looked directly at them, Sturdy didn't.
"He was staring at behind my car so he could pull behind," Tempest said. "I thought that was unusual. Usually, when people are upset at the signs, they're looking at me or making rude gestures. He was intent on following."
Tempest got to the intersection of Lewisville-Clemmons and Shallowford roads and turned into the dentist's office. Sturdy was close behind and followed them into the parking lot in the back of the office building. Tempest parked as close to the office as possible but Sturdy blocked them in from the back with his vehicle.
Sturdy gave Pugh the middle finger and Pugh responded in kind. Sturdy got out of his car and walked over to the passenger side, where Tempest and Pugh's brother were attempting to get out of the back seat. Sturdy started punching the brother in the face, Pugh said.
Pugh rolled down the window to open the door (the inside door handle was broken), got out and pushed the brother's door forward to get Sturdy out of the way.
"(I was trying) to find that sweet spot so he couldn't reach either of us," Pugh said.
But Sturdy punched Pugh in the face twice. Meanwhile, Tempest used the car horn to get the attention of staff in the dentist's office. As they started to come out, Pugh yelled at Sturdy to leave. Sturdy called Pugh a b**** and used the N-word in reference to the Black Lives Matter sign. Pugh said he pointed at the sign and then got into his car and drove away.
Tempest and Pugh noted the license plate.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office later charged Sturdy with simple assault and assault on a female.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement on Wednesday about the incident, saying that the sheriff's office has "zero tolerance for any type of behavior that harms or endangers anyone."
"We all have the right to freedom of expression whether you agree or disagree is of no importance," he said. "The right to freedom of expression still and will exist, and we at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will charge anyone who assaults, harm or attempts to violate those rights."
It was not immediately clear whether any additional charges would be filed against Sturdy.
Tempest and Pugh are still processing what happened on Dec. 3. Their brother is recovering from an orbital fracture under his left eye. But their main concern, they said Thursday, is making sure people understand hate crimes can and do happen in Forsyth County and they happen frequently to Black people and other people of color.
"We want to burst their bubble of privilege being that this happens," Pugh said. "Maybe listen to people of color to whom it happens all the time."
