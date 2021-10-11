Attorney for alleged Mount Tabor shooter asks a Forsyth judge to set bond

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said at a hearing in juvenile court last month that Evans and Miller, both students at the high school, had had a dispute over the summer that culminated in the shooting.

The shooting was captured on security cameras, and according to O'Neill, Evans threw away the gun in a trash can on campus before leaving the school.

Immediately following the shooting, a large number of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers arrived on the high school on Petree Road. Mount Tabor and other schools around the area were locked down for hours while law-enforcement officers looked for the shooter. Anxious parents waited hours, texting back and forth with their children to see if they were OK and then picking them up at another location.

Evans was taken into custody at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting made national news, and on Sept. 2 Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the issue of school violence during a news conference at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Since the shooting, there have been at least five separate incidents where a gun was seized at a local school. Friday, law-enforcement officers seized a box cutter at Diggs-Latham Elementary School.