Attorney for alleged Mount Tabor shooter asks a Forsyth judge to set bond

The attorney for a 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a Mount Tabor High School student during the second week of the school year is asking a Forsyth County judge to set a bond, according to court papers made public on Monday.
Maurice Trevon Evans Jr. of Belwick Drive was indicted Sept. 27 on a charge of murder. Forsyth County prosecutors allege that Evans shot William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., also 15, to death outside a classroom at Mount Tabor High School just after noon on Sept. 1.
Evans has been held at a juvenile detention center in Guilford County since he was taken into custody, and his case has been heard in juvenile court. But prosecutors sought to try Evans as an adult, and J.D. Byers, Evans' attorney, waived a probable cause hearing, which paved the way for prosecutors to seek an indictment to get the case into adult Forsyth Superior Court.
Byers filed a motion on Oct. 1, asking for a judge to set bond. He had previously asked a judge to release Evans into the custody of his parents, but Judge Ted Kazakos of Forsyth District Court denied that request at two different hearings.
A judge in Forsyth Superior Court will consider the request. Byers said Monday that a hearing has not yet been scheduled. He declined to comment further.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said at a hearing in juvenile court last month that Evans and Miller, both students at the high school, had had a dispute over the summer that culminated in the shooting.
The shooting was captured on security cameras, and according to O'Neill, Evans threw away the gun in a trash can on campus before leaving the school.
Immediately following the shooting, a large number of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers arrived on the high school on Petree Road. Mount Tabor and other schools around the area were locked down for hours while law-enforcement officers looked for the shooter. Anxious parents waited hours, texting back and forth with their children to see if they were OK and then picking them up at another location.
Evans was taken into custody at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The shooting made national news, and on Sept. 2 Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the issue of school violence during a news conference at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Since the shooting, there have been at least five separate incidents where a gun was seized at a local school. Friday, law-enforcement officers seized a box cutter at Diggs-Latham Elementary School.
Evans is charged with what is known as an open-count of murder. Prosecutors will later determine if he will be charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter. If he is convicted of first-degree murder, Evans faces a potential sentence of life in prison without parole or 25 years to life with parole.
