Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer opposes the motion, Orenberg said in court papers.

Orenberg said Kollar-Kotelly made an error that he claims must be corrected.

Prosecutors allege that Virginia Spencer and her husband, Christopher Spencer, went to a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, where former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election was stolen from him through fraud. There's no evidence for this claim. On this day, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election that President Joe Biden won.

Rioters assaulted 139 law-enforcement officers and caused $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol building, including broken windows.

Federal prosecutors allege that the Spencers took their 14-year-old son into the Capitol and stayed there for more than 30 minutes, joining at least three different groups of people. Christopher Spencer, who faces similar pending charges, livestreamed himself in the Capitol on Facebook, and Virginia Spencer took selfies with her phone, prosecutors allege.