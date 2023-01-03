Attorneys for Thomas Martens want murder trial in 2015 death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett moved out of Davidson County. They say Martens cannot get a fair trial.

Attorneys for Thomas Martens, who is going to trial a second time in the 2015 death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett, want the court proceedings moved out of Davidson County, alleging that "he cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial," according to a motion filed in Davidson Superior Court late last year.

Martens, 72, a former FBI agent, and his daughter, Molly Corbett, 39, are both facing a charge of second-degree murder. They are scheduled to go on trial starting June 26.

Davidson County prosecutors have alleged that the two brutally beat Jason Corbett, Molly's husband, to death with a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete paving brick in the morning hours of Aug. 2, 2015. Davidson County sheriff's deputies found Jason Corbett's nude body in the master bedroom of the couple's house at 160 Panther Creek Court. Molly Corbett was Jason Corbett' second wife and the two met when Jason hired Molly Corbett as an au pair to look after his two children from his first marriage.

Molly Corbett and Martens claimed self-defense, with Martens testifying in a 2017 trial that he beat Jason Corbett to protect himself and his daughter from a physical attack by Jason Corbett. A Davidson County jury convicted the two of second-degree murder and they were sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison. But the N.C. Court of Appeals and then the N.C. Supreme Court overturned the convictions, concluding that the trial judge made prejudicial errors in the case.

Now, prosecutors are re-trying the case.

Jay Vannoy and Jones Byrd, attorneys for Martens, allege in a motion they filed Dec. 28, 2022 that media coverage had a negative impact on the first trial and could potentially harm Martens' chances of getting a fair shot in the new trial in June.

Pre-trial publicity has been such a concern that in September, David Hall, a Forsyth County superior court judge assigned to the case, issued a gag order. Hall amended the order at a Dec. 1 hearing, making clear that prosecutors, defense attorneys, their staff and anyone who could be called as a witness in the case were prohibited from making any public statements about the case. Hall said he had considered a number of options, including moving the case out of Davidson County or bringing in an outside jury pool, but ultimately decided that a gag order would be more appropriate.

At that Dec. 1 hearing, Molly Corbett's attorney, Douglas Kingsbery, accused Jason Corbett's family members, particularly Jason's sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch, of continuing to make public statements about the case. Corbett Lynch has been outspoken about the case and published a book, "My Brother Jason," which went into detail about her belief that Molly Corbett and Martens plotted to kill Jason in cold blood. She now has a new book, "Loss and What It Taught Me About Living: A Memoir About Love, Grief, Hope and Healing." Kingsbery said Corbett Lynch has done interviews with radio stations, TV stations and newspapers in Ireland to promote the book.

He alleged that her statements that Jason Corbett was a good man are false. He also said that at trial, he would contend that Jason Corbett murdered his first wife and would have killed his second wife in almost the same manner if her father had not beaten Jason to death with a baseball bat.

He offered no evidence to back up the claim. An autopsy report said that Jason's first wife, Margaret Fitzpatrick Corbett, died in November 2006 from a cardiac arrest stemming from an asthma attack.

Kingsbery also said he would contend that Jason Corbett was a violent man who physically abused Molly Corbett for years.

Kingsbery has not yet filed a similar motion to change venue.

Vannoy and Byrd allege in their motion that before the first trial in 2017, there was an incredible amount of media coverage.

"A substantial amount of the media coverage was generated by Jason Corbett's family and the Irish medai, which would be re-reported in the United States and North Carolina media," they said in court papers. "Virtually all of this media coverage portrayed the Defendants as murderers without reporting the true facts and circumstances of the case."

The motion doesn't offer any specific examples of alleged inaccurate media coverage.

Vannoy and Byrd said in court papers that after Molly Corbett and Martens were convicted in the first trial, "it became clear through post-trial press interviews and social media posts of certain jurors, that juror misconduct occurred throughout the proceeding, which directly violated the Court's repeated jury instructions."

"This misconduct included the jury foreman and several other jurors who admitted that they had discussions about the case (outside of jury deliberations) despite repeated instructions by the trial judge not to do so," they said.

After the first trial, attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens filed a motion and then a supplemental motion to overturn the convictions based on alleged jury misconduct. The motions included an affidavit from one of two alternate jurors. Brian Graham said in his affidavit that he overheard jurors talking about the case during breaks in the trial. He also said that the jury foreman, Tom Aamland, approached him after the first closing argument, expressing his opinions about the state's case.

Stacey Blue, a Randolph County resident who attended the first trial, said in an affidavit that she saw Aamland and another juror, Miriam Figueroa, talking to each other in a car after court ended for the day on Aug. 8, 2017. They also pointed to Aamland's comments to the media after the verdict in which he said there were "private conversations," appearing to imply that the jurors talked about the case outside jury deliberations.

Juror Nancy Perez vomited while watching autopsy photos. She told trial court judge David Lee in a hearing in which the rest of the jury was absent that she had gotten sick partly because she had skipped breakfast. But on ABC News’ 20/20, Perez indicated that seeing the autopsy reports made her sick, according to the motion.

They also alleged that jurors considered information based on observation and speculation that was never presented in court. For example, even though Molly Corbett never took the stand, some jurors in interviews said they believed she had bipolar disorder, according to the motion.

Lee upheld the conviction, and the issue of jury misconduct was never brought before the N.C. Court of Appeals or the N.C. Supreme Court.

Aamland and Perez appeared at a March hearing on the case and were seen hugging members of Jason Corbett's family.

Vannoy and Byrd said in their motion that Jason Corbett's family continues to make public statements in violation of Hall's gag order. They said that within 20 minutes of Hall issuing his first gag order in September, members of Jason Corbett's family or their representatives were on social media complaining about the order or making other public statements about the case.

The attorneys allege that because of the extensive coverage and what they say happened with jurors in the first trial, "there is no way they could receive a fair and impartial jury in Davidson County, and no way their constitutional rights as guaranteed under the North Carolina and United States Constitutions to due process and a fair trial can be adequately protected in Davidson County."

A hearing had been scheduled for Jan. 9 but Davidson County prosecutors filed a motion Dec. 22, 2022 to continue the hearing until Feb. 13. It was not immediately clear whether that request was granted.