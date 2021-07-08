Authorities: 15-year-old abducted, assaulted before escaping Davidson County home

A 15-year-old boy in Davidson County called 911 on July 1 to report he had just escaped a home where he was being held against his will. He said a man had drugged him, abducted him from Stanly County and sexually assaulted him.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old has now been charged with first-degree kidnapping, a statutory sex offense, taking indecent liberties with a minor and giving a controlled substance to a minor.
Michael Wray, of Lexington, was jailed on a $2 million bond. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Authorities say the boy who reported being sexually assaulted was medically evaluated and had an emergency forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center.
It wasn't immediately clear when Wray was arrested or charged. Authorities said they found him at on Cunningham Brick Yard Road after securing a search warrant for the address.