Authorities: All students, staff are safe after fights at Parkland High on Monday

Dozens of law enforcement officers converged on Parkland High School on Monday afternoon after reports of a fight among students and the school.

Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’ Office said all students and staff are safe following the 2 p.m. disturbance.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said school resource officers first encountered students fighting in the school's main hallways. Multiple deputies, as well as Winston-Salem police officers, responded. While they were separating students and ensuring no one was injured, a secondary fight broke out, according to the sheriff's office social media statement.

Lashonda Shore said her ninth-grade son, Erich Gregory Jr., sent her a text from the gym, where he and other students had been taken.

“He texted me and said, ‘Mom, come get me,’” Shore said. “He said he just got pepper sprayed. They pepper sprayed in the hall, and he just walked into it.”

As Gregory and his mother talked on the phone, the student said his throat was burning and that he didn’t know when he would be able to leave.