Authorities: All students, staff are safe after fights at Parkland High put school on lockdown Monday

Dozens of police and sheriff’s office cruisers had massed on the parking lot of the high school after the disturbance was called in, as well as a fire truck and two ambulances.

As the lockdown unfolded, deputies and police officers gathered in front of the school doors and told arriving parents that the school was locked down and that they could not pick up their children at that time.

During the lockdown, parent Kenneth McBride approached the front door of the school and shouted at officers for several minutes, demanding that his son Damion be let out of the school. Officers explained that students were safer inside.

Later, McBride talked about his frustration over threatening school incidents.

“This stuff that has been going on in the schools – they need to get more security,” McBride said. “It almost wants to make me take my son out of this school. That’s my baby.”

Mercedez Bermudez showed up near the front door of the school after her daughter Cristy called her and told her there had been a fight.

“The kids are locked in the classrooms,” she said.

Even though there were no reports of a weapon in Monday’s fight at Parkland, the lockdown clearly had some parents on edge.