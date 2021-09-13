Authorities: All students, staff are safe after fights at Parkland High put school on lockdown Monday

Dozens of law enforcement officers converged on Parkland High School on Monday afternoon after reports of a fight among students and the school.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’ Office said all students and staff are safe following the 2 p.m. disturbance.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said school resource officers first encountered students fighting in the school's main hallways. Multiple deputies, as well as Winston-Salem police officers, responded. While they were separating students and ensuring no one was injured, a secondary fight broke out, according to the sheriff's office social media statement.
Lashonda Shore said her ninth-grade son, Erich Gregory Jr., sent her a text from the gym, where he and other students had been taken.
“He texted me and said, ‘Mom, come get me,’” Shore said. “He said he just got pepper sprayed. They pepper sprayed in the hall, and he just walked into it.”
As Gregory and his mother talked on the phone, the student said his throat was burning and that he didn’t know when he would be able to leave.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said Monday's fight was not related to the Sept. 8 seizure of a gun at Parkland High School. He also said it had nothing to do with the fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.
One person was loaded into an ambulance shortly after authorities arrived at Parkland. Howell said she had no report of anyone injured but that someone might have had a panic attack.
At least two dozen law enforcement cars, along with a fire truck and two ambulances were on the scene as of 2:25 p.m.
Law enforcement officers on the scene told parents that the school is under lockdown.
One parent, Mercedez Burmudez said she got a text from her daughter saying a fight had broken out at the school. She told her mother that students were locked inside their classrooms.
At Parkland's front door, concerned parents gathered, hoping to pick up their children. Law enforcement officers told them that students were safest inside the building.
The sheriff's office said it will release more information as appropriate but that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will handle student disciplinary issues. Information will be limited about any potential charges given that juveniles would be involved, authorities said.
