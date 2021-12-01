Authorities apprehend 4 juveniles after pursuit of stolen car that struck 2 police vehicles in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Four juveniles were taken into custody early Wednesday after "intentionally" striking a police vehicle in a stolen car and leading officers on a pursuit before striking a second police vehicle, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Just after midnight, police attempted to stop a 2003 Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Home Road and University Parkway. The car was reported stolen approximately four hours earlier, police said.

While stopped at the intersection, the driver of the Toyota "placed the vehicle in reverse and intentionally rammed a police vehicle before fleeing," police said in the news release.

A vehicle pursuit ended in the 900 block of East 23rd Street when the young driver "intentionally rammed a second police vehicle, then drove off the roadway and behind a residence before colliding with a pole," according to the news release.

All four juveniles in the Toyota attempted to run away, but were caught by police. Their names are being withheld because of their ages, which were not immediately available. Multiple charges in connection wtih the incident are being petitioned against the juveniles, police said.