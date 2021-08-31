Authorities arrest a Thomasville man and woman on drug offenses

A Thomasville man and woman are facing drug offenses and other charges after investigators found illegal drugs and other items last week at a Thomasville home, authorities said Tuesday.

Ethan Bradford Chambers, 30, and Kendall Taylor Rogers, 27, both of Hogan Bowers Road in Thomasville were each charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver meth, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Chambers also is charged with maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff's office said. Rogers also is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Chambers and Rogers were taken to the Davidson County Jail with Chambers' bond set at $150,000, and Rogers' bond set at $70,000, the sheriff's office said. Chambers and Rogers are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

The sheriff's office didn't describe the relationship between Chambers and Rogers.

Davidson County sheriff's investigators and Thomasville police executed a search warrant Aug. 26 at a home on Hogan Bowers Road in Thomasville, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then found nearly 1½ ounces of meth, a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.