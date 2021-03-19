Authorities arrest former Tyro fire chief in connection with falsifying department roster

The former chief of the Tyro Rural Fire Department in Davidson County was arrested Thursday after he was accused of falsifying his department's roster, authorities said Friday.

Timothy Aaron Spivey, 40, of Floyd Shoaf Road in Lexington is charged with felony determination and certification of eligible firefighters, according to an arrest warrant.

State law requires fire departments to submit certified rosters of their firefighters and accurately show how much training they have received.

Spivey was released from custody with his unsecured bond set at $25,000, a court record shows. Spivey is scheduled to appear in Davidson District Court April 16.

Agents with the N.C. Department of Insurance accused Spivey of submitting a certified fire department roster to the N.C. State Firefighters Association with false information and overstating the training hours of firefighters in the Tyro Rural Fire Department, the department said.

The offenses happened between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19 when Spivey was the fire chief, the department said.

Spivey had served as the Tyro fire chief for nearly two years when the incident occurred, said Barry Shoaf, president of the fire department's Board of Directors. The Tyro Rural Fire Department has 40 volunteer firefighters.

