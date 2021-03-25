 Skip to main content
Authorities arrest Lexington man after he is accusing sexually abusing a child younger than 15 years old
A Lexington man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 15, authorities said.

Jerry Wayne James Sr., 74, of Curtis Leonard Road is charged with one count of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of taking incident liberties with a minor, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

James was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $200,000, the sheriff's office said. James is scheduled to appear April 20 in Davidson District Court.

Investigators took a report last month about possible sexual abuse, the sheriff's office said. A juvenile victim disclosed sexual abuse in an interview at The Dragonfly Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville. The sheriff's office didn't disclose the victim's gender.

Detectives also spoke to James about the allegations, the sheriff's office said.

Jerry Wayne James Sr.

James Sr.

 Davidson County Sheriff

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

