Authorities arrest three people following a chase from Yadkin County to Winston-Salem

Local authorities arrested three people Wednesday after a vehicle chase that ended in a traffic crash in northwestern Winston-Salem. No injuries were reported.

The incident began at 8:55 a.m. when the N.C. Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen van on Dinkins Bottom Road near U.S. 421 in eastern Yadkin County, said Sgt. Chandler Byrd of the Highway Patrol.

Earlier, troopers received information from a rental car company that one of its vehicles had been stolen in Yadkin County, and a tracking device inside the vehicle indicated that it was on Dinkins Bottom Road, Byrd said.

The van’s driver refused to stop, beginning a chase that involved highway patrol troopers, Winston-Salem police officers and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies, Byrd said.

The chase, which reached speeds of slightly more than 100 mph, covered roads in western Forsyth County and Winston-Salem before it ended on Reynolda Road at its intersection with Old Town Road, Byrd said.

The stolen van traveled through a red traffic light in the intersection and was struck by another vehicle, Byrd said. Three people inside the van then ran from the vehicle, but troopers, police officers and deputies arrested them, Byrd said.

The male driver was taken to Yadkin County, where he will face charges related to the stolen van and the chase, Byrd said.

A female passenger was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants and taken to the Forsyth County Jail, Byrd said.

A male passenger was released from custody and will not face charges, Byrd said.

The Highway Patrol hasn't publicly identified the three people inside the stolen van.