Authorities arrest two men in illegal drug investigation in Lexington

Authorities have arrested two men on drug offenses following a three-month investigation in Lexington.

Since February, investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Thomasville Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have gathered evidence involving the illegal sale and distribution of methamphetamine from a Lexington home on East Park Avenue.

On Monday, investigators stopped a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, which Andrew Allred Rodriguez, 27, of Robbins was driving, on Interstate 85 near Belmont Road in Lexington over a traffic violation, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

During the stop, investigators discovered nearly 4 ounces of cocaine, more than 2 pounds of meth, two handguns, digital scales, plastic bags and $41,350 in cash, the sheriff's office said.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of trafficking in methamphetamines and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Rodriguez was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail, the sheriff's office said. Rodriguez's bond information and court date weren't immediately available Friday.