Authorities capture fugitive accused of robbery, kidnapping in Davidson County

Authorities arrested a fugitive Thursday in Denton after he was accused on Jan. 20 of breaking into a house, stealing a car at gunpoint and attempting to lock the victim in a bedroom.

Dustin Ray Diehl, 34, of Denton was arrested at a home on Cabin Creek Road by sheriff's deputies with Randolph and Davidson counties as well as U.S. Marshals, authorities said. Diehl was taken to the sheriff's office in Asheboro, where investigators questioned him.

Afterward, Diehl was taken before a magistrate who will present the charges against him, the sheriff's office said.

Since Jan. 20, authorities have searched for Diehl, who investigators say was involved in two separate wrecks during chases in Davidson and Randolph counties.

The search for Diehl began near Denton after Davidson County deputies responded to an assault call on Cabin Creek Road.

Diehl, who authorities said was armed with a pistol during the assault, fled the scene in a vehicle and was pursued by Davidson County deputies, the sheriff's office said. The pursuit continued into Randolph County where Diehl wrecked near the area of Gopher Woods Road and Old N.C. 49.