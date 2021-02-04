Authorities capture fugitive accused of robbery, kidnapping in Davidson County

Authorities arrested a fugitive Thursday in Denton after he was accused on Jan. 20 of breaking into a house, stealing a car at gunpoint and attempting to lock the victim in a bedroom.
Dustin Ray Diehl, 34, of Denton was arrested at a home on Cabin Creek Road by sheriff's deputies with Randolph and Davidson counties as well as U.S. Marshals, authorities said. Diehl was taken to the sheriff's office in Asheboro, where investigators questioned him.
Afterward, Diehl was taken before a magistrate who will present the charges against him, the sheriff's office said.
Since Jan. 20, authorities have searched for Diehl, who investigators say was involved in two separate wrecks during chases in Davidson and Randolph counties.
The search for Diehl began near Denton after Davidson County deputies responded to an assault call on Cabin Creek Road.
Diehl, who authorities said was armed with a pistol during the assault, fled the scene in a vehicle and was pursued by Davidson County deputies, the sheriff's office said. The pursuit continued into Randolph County where Diehl wrecked near the area of Gopher Woods Road and Old N.C. 49.
Diehl then fled into a wooded area on foot. He was later seen by a resident running from a barn on Moore Road at about 8 a.m. Jan. 21. The resident called 911 and arriving deputies spotted Diehl and chased him on foot, but lost sight of him in a wooded area.
Law enforcement from several agencies, along with K-9 units, searched the area. At approximately 2:50 p.m. Jan. 21, a person matching Diehl's description broke into a home on Jackson Creek Road and attempted to lock a victim in a bedroom before stealing a vehicle at gunpoint, the sheriff's office said.
Another vehicle chase ensued, heading back into Davidson County and the area of the Jan. 20 incident on Cabin Creek Road. The suspect, who police believe was Diehl, wrecked the vehicle and ran away.
Diehl faces 25 felony and misdemeanor charges in Davidson and Randolph counties, the sheriff's office said.
The most serious charges against Diehl consist of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury in Davidson County and robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in Randolph County, the sheriff's office said.
336-727-7299