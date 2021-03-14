Authorities encourage parents to talk to their children about online child predators and to monitor their kids' computer use

Authorities are encouraging parents to talk to their children about online predators and to monitor their kids' computer use.

Their advice comes in the wake of four recent criminal cases in Davidson and Ashe counties involving girls who were taken or solicited by men online.

"One of the most important things that needs to be done is that parents need to have a conversation with their child about what is safe internet usage," said Kevin Roughton, the special agent in charge of the State Bureau of Investigation's computer crimes unit. "Everyone is going to be on the internet, so how do we do it safely and how do we protect our kids?"

Roughton said he realizes that parents might be reluctant to talk to their children about internet safety.

"While parents may be intimidated by the technology that they may not understand or (know) about the inner workings of how apps work, they have years of experience and know how social dynamics work," said Roughton, the commander of the N.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Parents likely would notice any troubling social dynamics between their children and the adults that their children meet online, and that should raise red flags among these parents regarding their children, Roughton said.