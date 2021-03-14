Authorities encourage parents to talk to their children about online child predators and to monitor their kids' computer use

Authorities are encouraging parents to talk to their children about online predators and to monitor their kids' computer use.
Their advice comes in the wake of four recent criminal cases in Davidson and Ashe counties involving girls who were taken or solicited by men online.
"One of the most important things that needs to be done is that parents need to have a conversation with their child about what is safe internet usage," said Kevin Roughton, the special agent in charge of the State Bureau of Investigation's computer crimes unit. "Everyone is going to be on the internet, so how do we do it safely and how do we protect our kids?"
Roughton said he realizes that parents might be reluctant to talk to their children about internet safety.
"While parents may be intimidated by the technology that they may not understand or (know) about the inner workings of how apps work, they have years of experience and know how social dynamics work," said Roughton, the commander of the N.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Parents likely would notice any troubling social dynamics between their children and the adults that their children meet online, and that should raise red flags among these parents regarding their children, Roughton said.
Four cases
Brian Douglas Eller, 30, of Ashe County, pleaded guilty Monday in Ashe Superior Court to the felony charges of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, statutory rape of a child by an adult and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said.
Judge Michael Dunn sentenced Eller to serve a minimum of 75 years in prison, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said.
Three years ago, the State Bureau of Investigation received information from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations' Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, linking Eller to the sexual abuse of a child, the department said.
In January 2018, SBI agents executed a search warrant at Eller's home in the Creston community in Ashe County and found multiple devices there. At that time, Eller was charged with several counts connected to the sexual abuse of a minor and the production of child-sexual abuse material, the department said.
Investigators accused Eller of using an instant messaging mobile app to communicate with other people and trading files depicting child sexual abuse, the department said. Eller is accused of distributing the files he created of a child with a resident in North Dakota, the department said.
In February, Thomasville police and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office investigated three highly publicized cases in which teen girls were either kidnapped or solicited by men.
The most recent case happened Feb. 24 when Troy Lee Hunt, 34, of Douglas Drive in Thomasville, was arrested and charged with using a computer to solicit a child under 16 to commit sexual acts, Thomasville police said.
Hunt was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
Detectives received information from the N.C. Internet Against Children Task Force that a Thomasville man was soliciting a 15-year-old Montgomery County girl through Facebook, police said. Investigators then linked Hunt to the alleged solicitation of the girl, police said.
The girl isn't a current student in the Montgomery County Schools, a school district spokeswoman said.
A Moore County man was arrested Feb. 22 on charges he kidnapped a Davidson County teen from a Lexington group home, authorities said.
Christopher Steele Boles, 36, of Southern Pines, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and abduction of children, according to two arrest warrants.
Boles was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $1.5 million, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Boles is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies went to the American Children's Home on Feb. 16 after they received a report that a girl, Kayla Carlson, 15, had left the home with a man, the sheriff's office said.
Davidson County sheriff's detectives, the State Bureau of Investigation and Moore County Sheriff's Office then began searching for Carlson.
Investigators learned that a man picked her up from the American Children's Home after Carlson had contact with the man using her school-issued laptop, the sheriff's office said. Investigators found Carlson at a motel on Feb. 22 in Aberdeen in Moore County, the sheriff's office said.
Moore County sheriff's deputies then found Boles and arrested him, the sheriff's office said. He was then taken to the Davidson County Jail in Lexington.
Carlson was initially taken to the Davidson County Department of Social Services, the sheriff's office said.
Five days before Carlson left the American Children's Home, Savannah Grace Childress, a 14-year-old Davidson County girl, was reported missing from her home in Denton.
Investigators discovered that Childress was using her school-issued computer to communicate with William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pa.
With assistance of several law enforcement agencies across the United States, investigators learned that Ice might be in a red Dodge Durango in Lonoke, Ark.
Two Lonoke police officers confronted Ice on Feb. 20 in a car with Ice and another person inside. Ice pointed a gun at one of the officers and fired as he got out of the car, wounding the officer, authorities said.
A second officer returned gunfire as Ice got back into the car and drove away.
Ice's vehicle eventually became disabled in a snowbank, and Childress ran from the vehicle and was taken to safety by an Arkansas State Highway Patrol trooper.
Ice apparently shot himself when he was confronted by other Arkansas state troopers, and Ice later died at a hospital.
Childress has been returned to her home in Davidson County.
No safety
Capt. Mike Burns, who supervises the detectives in the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, said Carlson and Childress are doing well after their ordeals. Burns declined to comment directly about their cases, saying that they are ongoing investigations.
Parents need to be wary of popular social-media sites such as Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, Burns said.
"People believe that these are established online sites and that they are safe," Burns said. "The issue is not the websites themselves. There is no such thing as a safe platform.
"There is no such thing (when talking) to people in an online capacity," Burns said. "No chatroom location is safe."
Many online child predators have the computers skills they need to attract children, Roughton said.
"For the most part, they are fairly tech savvy," Roughton said. "They have a pretty good understanding in what they are doing when it comes to technology."
Chief Deputy Rocky Joyner of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said online child predators use various apps to reach children.
Some apps don't require children or adults to provide any personal information to get access to the sites, Rocky Joyner said. Therefore, authorities have difficulty tracking suspects who are trying to lure children, he said.
Users merely sign on with a screen name on these apps, Rocky Joyner said.
"There is no age requirement, no name, address or anything," Rocky Joyner said. "Not only can any age child can sign in, there is no way to track the suspects that sign up also."
One of these apps is called Emerald, said Investigator Anna Joyner of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Children and adults "usually exchange information and screen names on legitimate applications that everybody uses, and it goes from there," said Anna Joyner, whose husband is Rocky Joyner's nephew.
"They (online predators) may pose to be a peer of the child and gain their trust," Anna Joyner said. "From then on, that's a real person to the child or teenager. They think they know that person."
"They are naïve," Anna Joyner said of the children online connecting with adults online. "This is what predators do."
There are also apps online that children can find ways to get through their firewalls, Anna Joyner said.
"Predators also can reach out to children through gaming applications that have a chatroom," she said. "A predator can get into it and target your child."
A national problem
In 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Alexandria, Va., received 21.7 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation made to its CyberTipline, the organization said in a statement. That was the highest number of reports that it has received in a year.
In addition, the organization also received 37,872 online enticement reports of individuals communicating with children on the internet with the intent to commit a sexual offense or abduction, the center said.
That was a 97.5% increase in the number of online enticement reports that the organization received in 2019, the center said.
"Online enticement can happen to any child using the internet," said Lindsey Olson, NCMEC's executive director of its exploited children division. "Offenders are very effective at grooming children, gaining their trust, isolating them from their parents and then exploiting them.
"Parents often think it would 'never' happen to their child, but we know that is simply not true," Olson said.
The SBI received 9,308 cybertips in 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children compared to 3,258 similar reports that the SBI received from that organization in 2017, Roughton said.
That's a 186% increase in the SBI receiving those tips about potential online child predators in the past four years, the statistics show.
SBI provides information in those reports to local police departments and sheriff's offices to investigate, Roughton said.
"We do a triage on those tips," Roughton said. "That is the basis of where our investigations begin."
At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the FBI warned parents, educators, caregivers and children about the dangers of online sexual exploitation and signs of child abuse.
"Due to school closings as a result of COVID-19, children will potentially have an increased online presence and/or be in a position that puts them at inadvertent risk," the FBI said in a statement on March 23, 2020.
In a later statement on Oct. 15, 2020, the FBI said, "Due to COVID-19 related school closures, minors likely will be at greater risk for encountering offenders as they seek to occupy their free time with increased social media use."
At this time, the FBI doesn't "believe there is a targeted effort by any group or individuals directed at North Carolina children," said Shelley Lynch, a FBI spokeswoman for its Charlotte office.
"The FBI has been working to raise awareness of the dangers as it relates to an increase in online activity by everyone during the pandemic," Lynch said.
The FBI recently assisted the Davidson County Sheriff's Office in finding Savannah Childress last month in Arkansas, Burns said.
Safeguards in place
In 1998, the U.S. Department of Justice began its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is a network of 61 regional task forces representing 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.
The SBI became involved with the task force in 2000, Roughton said.
A regional task force of ICAC was created in November 2008 that included the U.S. Attorney's Office in Greensboro and six sheriff's offices including ones in Forsyth, Davidson and Rockingham counties.
The SBI works with 200 task force members in North Carolina, which mostly consists of local law enforcement officers, Roughton said.
"The SBI cannot do this by ourselves," Roughton said.
In cases involving children and adult predators, investigators also seek to gather evidence on electronic devices such as iPhones and computers to link online predators to their young victims, Roughton said.
In two of the most recent criminal cases involving teen girls in Davidson County, the victims reportedly used their school-issued computers to contact adult men who are now accused of being online child predators, authorities said.
Emily Lipe, the superintendent of the Davidson County Schools, issued a Feb. 22 statement about the matter.
"Questions arise as a result of the report that a school-issued device was used in the communication between the student and the suspect responsible for (Childress's) kidnapping," Lipe said. "Our district does have safety protocols in place for student use of digital devices.
"Some of these include a digital use safety pledge students sign after internet safety training, an acceptable internet use agreement students and parents sign, human monitoring of school issued student email accounts, and a filtering system (Zscaler) on all student devices," Lipe said.
"When our schools or district becomes aware of inappropriate sites visited by students, the sites are blocked from access," Lipe said. "Unfortunately, there are so many inappropriate websites in existence, we must be made aware before we can block them."
Officials with the Davidson County Schools will review these protocols and investigate to determine if additional measures for restricting certain uses should be taken, Lipe said.
Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools follow the current provisions of Children's Internet Protection Act, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district.
The law's provisions, which Congress passed in 2000, require school systems to monitor the online activities of minors and educate minors about appropriate online behavior, including interacting with other individuals on social networking websites and in chatrooms.
"Each year, students are given instructions on computer usage and a 'responsible use agreement,' which outlines what is expected when using the computer," Campbell said.
The school district's technology team has created a curriculum that is called "Digital Citizenship" that addresses appropriate conduct online and how students can protect themselves, Campbell said.
336-727-7299
@jhintonWSJ