Authorities find male victim with fatal gunshot wound at Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain

Authorities found a body Thursday at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain. He had suffered an apparently fatal gunshot wound, authorities said.
Support Local Journalism
Pilot Mountain police and the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:10 a.m. about a body near the Armfield Civic Center at 873 W. 52 Bypass, the sheriff's office said. Police and sheriff's deputies found the victim when they arrived at the scene.
The incident is being investigated as a shooting, the sheriff office said.
Local schools were temporarily ordered to shelter in place during the investigation's early stages, the sheriff's office said.
336-727-7299
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.