Authorities find male victim with fatal gunshot wound at Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain
Authorities find male victim with fatal gunshot wound at Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain

Authorities found a body Thursday at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain. He had suffered an apparently fatal gunshot wound, authorities said.

Pilot Mountain police and the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:10 a.m. about a body near the Armfield Civic Center at 873 W. 52 Bypass, the sheriff's office said. Police and sheriff's deputies found the victim when they arrived at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a shooting, the sheriff office said.

Local schools were temporarily ordered to shelter in place during the investigation's early stages, the sheriff's office said.

