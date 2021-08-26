Authorities: Former school custodian exposed himself on Lewisville Middle campus

A custodian with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system was charged with exposing himself at Lewisville Middle School, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Edward Holland, 24, of Winston-Salem, was charged with one felony count of indecent exposure where the defendant is over 18 and the victim is under 16, a news release said.

The sheriff's office said that, on late Wednesday afternoon, Holland intentionally exposed his genitalia while he was on school property at Lewisville Middle School.

Holland worked at the school as a custodian on a contract basis, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system said in a news release.

“Upon learning of the allegations, Charles Holland was removed from Lewisville Middle School…,” the school system said in the news release.

Holland will no longer work as a contractor for the school system, the news release said.

Superintendent Tricia McManus issued a statement saying, “The behavior described in this allegation is unacceptable. An allegation like this is deeply concerning and always taken seriously by our staff. Immediate action was taken to ensure this contractor was removed from campus and will not be on any of our campuses in the future.