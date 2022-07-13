Authorities ID second suspect in shooting death of Montgomery County store clerk. Winston-Salem man already charged with murder.

Authorities identified a 17-year-old from South Carolina as the second suspect in the shooting death of a convenience store employee in Montgomery County last month.

Darlington, S.C., police took the teen into custody Monday on an unrelated attempted murder charge, the State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The teen will be transferred to Montgomery County, where he will be charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Laura Lynn Whitman, the SBI said.

The charges stem from an incident that happened at 10:08 p.m. June 25 when a man entered the Quik Chek convenience store at 231 S. Main St. in Star, a town in eastern Montgomery County, the SBI said.

The man showed a handgun, then jumped behind the counter with Whitman, who worked at the store, the SBI said.

Whitman opened the cash register and the suspect went through it, the SBI said. The suspect then turned toward Whitman and fired multiple shots at her. Whitman died at the scene.

The suspect then stole more money from the cash register before leaving the store, the SBI said.

On July 9, James William Ward Jr., 57, of Brewer Road in Winston-Salem was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Whitman's death, the SBI said.

Investigators identified Ward as the driver during the robbery and the shooting, SBI said.

Under North Carolina's felony murder law, a defendant can be held responsible for a death if they were an accomplice to the crime that led to the death, according to the UNC School of Government.

Ward was arrested by Winston-Salem police.

Whitman’s daughter, Courtney Rodriguez, told FOX8/WGHP that her mother was 53 and had been working at the Quik Chek in the nearby town of Candor before transferring to the store in Star.

Rodriguez said that her mother was a loving person who enjoyed talking with customers, the television station reported.

"She was sweet," Rodriguez said. "Everybody loved her."