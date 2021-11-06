 Skip to main content
Authorities in Stokes County find a man's body near King
Authorities in Stokes County find a man's body near King

Authorities in Stokes County found a man's body Friday on the side of Payne Road near King.

The Stokes County County Communications center had earlier received a call about the man's body lying on the side of Payne Road in southwestern Stokes County, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

First responders, including Stokes County sheriff's deputies, then went to the scene and found the man's dead body, the sheriff's office said.

Stokes County sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident.

The man did not have any identification on him, so detectives have been working with local agencies trying to identify the man, the sheriff's office said.

"This is a sad situation, and we will do all we can to get answers for a grieving family," Sheriff Joey Lemons of Stokes County said.

The man's cause of death wasn't known Saturday, the sheriff's office said. Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8506.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

