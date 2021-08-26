Authorities: Middle school worker exposed himself while on Lewisville campus

A contracted employee with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system was charged with exposing himself at Lewisville Middle School, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Edward Holland, 24, of Winston-Salem, was charged with one felony count of indecent exposure where the defendant is over 18 and the victim is under 16, a news release said.

The sheriff's office said that, on late Wednesday afternoon, Holland intentionally exposed his genitalia while he was on school property at Lewisville Middle School.

Holland's employment status with the school system was not immediately clear.

Holland is at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Friday.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement that said in part, "We continuously work collaboratively with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to ensure that our community's children are protected to the best of our ability while they are being educated."

Anyone with information connected to this investigation is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. For Spanish speakers, the number for Crime Stoppers is 336-728-3904. People can anonymously text information, photos and video to 336-920-8477.

