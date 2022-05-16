 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities search for man wanted in drive-by shooting in Yadkin County

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say shot another man on May 11. 

The sheriff's office issued arrest warrants for Ben Thomas Hodge, 30, of Boonville, for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Monday news release.

Hodge is being sought in connection with a shooting that was reported around 11 a.m. May 11, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner. Deputies told the news station that a man, who has not been identified, was shot at U.S. 21 near Longtown Road. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Starmount middle and high schools were placed on a temporary lockdown because the shooting was reported in an area near the schools, Superintendent Todd Martin told WGHP/Fox 8. The lockdown lasted 15 minutes. Martin said no students were in danger. 

Yadkin County sheriff's investigators said that the shooting was an isolated domestic incident that happened at a home off of Longtown Road. 

Anyone with information about Hodge is asked to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office at 336-849-7811.

Ben Thomas Hodge

Ben Thomas Hodge

