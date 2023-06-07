Authorities seized various amounts of 10 different drugs at a Thurmond home in early May, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 3, police arrested Jody Clayton Inman, 43, Jody Lee Nunn, 32, Dillon Ryan Odum, 27 and Shannon Renee Hamm, 41 in connection with a drug-trafficking operation at Inman’s residence at the 900 block of HG Lewis Road.

At the home, police found about three pounds of methamphetamine, 0.14 pounds of fentanyl, 0.05 pounds of cocaine and 0.22 pounds of marijuana. They also found a total of 265 pills including ecstasy, amphetamine, oxycodone, Xanax, dilaudid, and fentanyl.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and narcotics detectives conducted a vehicle stop on Inman that ended in a chase on N.C. 21, officials said. During the stop, authorities seized a trafficking amount of methamphetamine (about 0.18 pounds), leading detectives to get a search warrant for Inman’s home.

Police found additional trafficking amounts of illegal substances, drug paraphernalia and a firearm at the residence.

Inman accumulated multiple charges related to the drug bust and the chase, including two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, one count of fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of driving while license revoked and more. He received a $500,000 secured bond.

Nunn, a Mount Airy resident, was charged with five counts of trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of trafficking heroin, one count of possession of a firearm by felon and more. He received a $5,600,000 secured bond.

Odum of Dobson and Hamm of Mount Airy were each charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, and both received a $10,000 secured bond.