Authorities: Winston-Salem man said he was at scene of double homicide in Gaston County

A Winston-Salem man told authorities he was at the scene of a double homicide Thursday night in Gaston County, investigators said Friday.

Todd Payton Lee Waggoner, 21, was treated early Friday morning at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, the Gaston County Police Department said in a news release.

Waggoner told investigators that he had been at the scene of the double shooting at Lowery Wood and Lewis Farm roads near Kings Mountain in Gaston County, The Gaston Gazette reported Friday.

Robert "Luke" Gibby, 22, of Bessemer City, and Adam Kale Woods, 19, of Kings Mountain, were found shot to death, police said.

The double homicide happened in a residential area at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police said. Gaston police didn't publicly release a description of a suspect.

About two hours later, Waggoner received treatment for his injuries at Wake Forest Baptist, police said. The nature of those injuries was not immediately clear.