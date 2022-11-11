Automated license-plate readers may be coming to Winston-Salem. City likely to consider pilot program.

The Winston-Salem City Council will likely consider in December a pilot program in which the Police Department would deploy automated license-plate readers around the city, a city official says.

Before the council considers the program, city officials plan more community engagement and outreach, said Patrice Toney, an assistant city manager.

The police department held a webinar Wednesday to educate residents about the program.

The automated license-plate readers use cameras that capture license-plate information and compare plate numbers to a database of wanted criminals or persons of interest, the city said in a statement.

The system’s 24 cameras would be mounted on metal poles, and they would stand 13 feet tall, according to a city document.

Flock Safety of Atlanta, a public-safety operating system, would install the cameras.

Flock Safety and Axon Enterprises Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz., which provides city police officers with body cameras, would pay $71,000 for the police department to participate in the pilot program, a police administrator has said.

The city’s automated license-plate readers would comply with state law and store the license-plate numbers for 30 days, police Capt. Amy Gauldin said during Wednesday’s webinar.

State law allows the storage of license-plate numbers gathered by automated readers for 90 days, Gauldin said.

The system "allows the Winston-Salem Police Department to receive alerts when a vehicle is stolen or associated with a known suspect is detected," Gauldin said.

Examples of the alerts would be a shooting suspect, a robbery suspect, a kidnapping incident and a Silver Alert about a missing person, Gauldin said.

The cameras would not identify people in their vehicles or access their personal information through their analysis of license-plate numbers, Gauldin said.

The program's data is confidential and is not a public record, Gauldin said.

We want to make sure that the public is aware of that," Gauldin said.

Automated license-plate readers are being used by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Kernersville, Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh and Mooresville as well as the Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University police departments, Winston-Salem police said.

Jeff Welty, a professor of public law and government at the UNC School of Government, said that automated license-plate readers are legal.

"ALPRs collect license-plate information from vehicles that are on public roads," Welty said. "People who drive vehicles on the public roads knowingly expose their license plates to other drivers, pedestrians, any anyone who may be observing the roads."

Courts generally have ruled that there is nothing wrong with the police examining the license plates of cars on the roads and checking the plate numbers against the databases of law enforcement agencies, Welty said.

"Some people look at ALPRs as one piece of a larger system of surveillance that also includes things like pole-mounted video cameras, ShotSpotter, and so on," Welty said.

"Perhaps at some point that network could become so intrusive that the network as a whole would raise legal concerns, even if the various component parts individually were lawful," Welty said.

"Of course, the fact that a particular technology or investigative technique is lawful does not necessarily mean that it is a good idea to use it," Welty said, "and the public may have understandable questions and concerns about new policing technologies."

The city's decision to gather residents' input about the program is the right approach, Welty said.

"I think it is a good thing to engage the public when major new technologies are rolled out to ensure that law enforcement agencies are meeting public expectations," Welty said.