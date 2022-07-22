Autopsy details a mother's fatal wounds. Son was arrested after a shootout that ended at Hanes Park.

A Clemmons woman died last year from two gunshot wounds to her head and chest, according to an autopsy report.

The incident involved her son, William Coleman Scott, who was later indicted on charges that he killed both his mother and grandmother.

Kimberly Kyle Scott, 62, of Curraghmore Road was shot in her left forehead and through her left shoulder and upper back, according to her autopsy report. The bullets penetrated the left side of her brain, her lungs and spinal cord, the report said.

She was shot June 14, 2021 in her home.

A Forsyth County grand jury indicted William Scott, 27, on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and his grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher. He was also indicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder based on allegations that he shot at Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Peter T. Watkins.

The chain of events that ultimately led to Scott's arrest started at 3:34 p.m. June 14. Scott fired more than a dozen shots at the police substation on North Point Boulevard, police said.

Officers began to chase Scott's vehicle, police said, and Watkins spotted the car on University Parkway near Northwest Boulevard.

Watkins chased the car, and police said body-camera footage showed Scott firing his gun at Watkins and other police officers as the chase continued on Northwest Boulevard.

The chase ended in front of Reynolds High School's gymnasium. Scott fired several times from a semiautomatic rifle into Watkins' police car, police said. Watkins fired back with his AR-15 rifle.

Scott then dropped the rifle and officers chased him into Hanes Park, where police said he fired a handgun at the officers. Watkins and two other officers — Lt. Lee S. Wright and Cpl. James O. Singletary — fired back. Scott was struck and wounded by the gunfire.

The Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office has cleared the officers for their roles in the incident.

After the chase, Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies checked on Scott's parents and grandmother. They found Kimberly Scott's body in her Clemmons home.

Winston-Salem police found Corriher's body in her home in the Tabor View condominium development off Polo Road. She had been stabbed multiple times, according to an autopsy report. Neighbors said William Scott had lived with his grandmother for about a year.

Scott was a 2013 graduate of West Forsyth High School.

He was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail on a $3 million bond on the attempted murder charge and no bond on the two first-degree murder charges, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Scott is scheduled to appear Sept. 6 in Forsyth Superior Court.