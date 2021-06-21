Autopsy: Grandmother of Hanes Park shooter received stab wounds and blow to head

An autopsy shows that Glenda Corriher, the grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Scott, received multiple stab wounds, multiple lacerations and a blow to the head before her body was found inside her Winston-Salem condominium, Winston-Salem police said Monday.

Scott is charged with two counts of felony murder in the deaths of Corriher and Kim Scott, who was William Scott's mother and Corriher's daughter.

The bodies of Kim Scott and Corriher were found at their respective homes as police investigated the June 14 gunfire at a police station on North Point Boulevard and at Hanes Park, where police arrested William Scott after trading shots with the suspect, authorities said.

Scott had been shot in her home in Clemmons. Police had not said previously how Corriher died.

Neighbors of Corriher said after the discovery of the bodies that William Scott had been living with his grandmother for a year or so. One neighbor said she saw Corriher taking out her recycling about 11:30 a.m. on June 14.

At 3:34 p.m. on June 14, Winston-Salem police say, someone fired more than a dozen shots into the North Point Boulevard substation, using a large-caliber semi-automatic rifle to fire at the building from a car.