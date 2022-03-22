Autopsy provides more details in shooting death of a Mount Tabor High School student

A massive law enforcement presence consisting of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers converged onto Mount Tabor's campus. The incident rattled the nerves of students and parents throughout the city and county.
Evans was arrested six hours after the shooting. Evans, who turned 16 on Nov. 30, is charged with murder in connection with Miller's death.
Evans will be tried as an adult, but a trial date has not been set.
Evans is being held at a juvenile detention center.
After the shooting, the sheriff's office increased its school resource officers within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
In the weeks after the shooting, deputies seized handguns from students at seven schools, including Mount Tabor and a shooting happened near, but not on the campus of Parkland High School.
PHOTOS: Balloon Release for William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.
WATCH NOW: About 130 people release balloons for slain Mount Tabor High School student
A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired.
Thirty years ago, Nona Stamey Cobb's body was found on the side of Interstate 77 in Surry County. Now, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office, Warren Luther Alexander, a 71-year-old man from Mississippi, has been charged with her murder.
Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack.
A spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said three police officers who shot a man accused of firing at them while on a chase through Hanes Park last year have been cleared by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill. William Coleman Scott, 27, faces charges that he shot up a police substation and led police on a car chase and then a foot chase through Hanes Park on June 14, 2021, firing at police officers. He is also accused of murdering his grandmother and his mother, whose bodies were found after the chase.