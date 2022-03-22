 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Autopsy provides more details in shooting death of a Mount Tabor High School student

An autopsy provided more details Tuesday about the cause of death of a Mount Tabor High School student who was fatally shot last year at the school.

Miller, William

The cause of death for William Chavis Renard Miller, 15, was a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to autopsy report.

The bullet penetrated Miller’s liver, pancreas, small bowel and abdominal aorta, according to the autopsy. The bullet broke into three fragments, which were recovered next to Miller's lower spine.

Dr. Tiffany O'Neill, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy Sept. 2, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Search warrants alleged that Maurice T. Evans, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, 2021, at the school, shot Miller once in the chest and ran off.

The shooting happened at 12:07 p.m. Mount Tabor High School and local schools were placed on immediate lockdown.

Miller later died at an nearby hospital.

A massive law enforcement presence consisting of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers converged onto Mount Tabor's campus. The incident rattled the nerves of students and parents throughout the city and county.

Evans was arrested six hours after the shooting. Evans, who turned 16 on Nov. 30, is charged with murder in connection with Miller's death.

Evans will be tried as an adult, but a trial date has not been set.

Evans is being held at a juvenile detention center.

After the shooting, the sheriff's office increased its school resource officers within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

In the weeks after the shooting, deputies seized handguns from students at seven schools, including Mount Tabor and a shooting happened near, but not on the campus of Parkland High School.

