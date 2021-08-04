Autopsy: Winston-Salem man died from complications from bedsores and other issues. Mother and sister accused of neglect.

The autopsy said Hawks had a major bedsore that involved his buttocks and lower back with exposed necrotic bone and surgical hardware. Necrotic bone occurs when cells die. He also had multiple bedsores on his torso and extremities.

According to the autopsy, Larry Hawks also had blood clots in his lungs and legs, inflammation of one of his heart valves, abnormal curvature of his spinal column and acute pneumonia in the right lung. His kidneys had issues due to chronic high blood pressure and urinary tract infections.

The autopsy reported that Larry Hawks had not seen a health-care provider for more than 10 years, and though his mother and sister acknowledged to investigators that the bedsore on his back had gotten worse in the past few months, they had not sought medical treatment.

"The size and severity of his sacral decubitus ulcer (bedsore) with no documented attempt at seeking professional medical assistance showed blatant neglect," the autopsy report said.

Additionally, Larry Hawks had no prescription for the Ambien found in his system, and there was no way that he could have taken the medication by himself, the autopsy report said.