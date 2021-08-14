Backlog could increase after decision to eliminate probable cause court, some officials say

People charged with lower-level felonies might have to wait longer to have their criminal charges resolved because of a decision to eliminate probable cause court in Forsyth County.
The decision — made by Chief District Judge Victoria Roemer — has drawn concern from some court officials.
Probable cause court has been held in Forsyth District Court for more than 25 years. By state law, when a person is charged with a crime, a probable cause hearing has to be held so that prosecutors can provide sufficient evidence to show that a crime was committed and that the person charged committed the crime. In Forsyth County, probable court was also a way for people charged with low-level felonies, such as larceny, breaking and entering or drug possession, to plead guilty and have their cases disposed.
Without that option, criminal defendants would have to wait until prosecutors sought an indictment that would move their case from district court to superior court, where either a plea deal could be negotiated or a trial date could be set. Defendants could also agree to a bill of information that would allow them to plead in superior court.
Roemer has eliminated that option. In an email, Roemer said she had no choice but to make the decision. Forsyth is one of the few counties that even has a probable cause court and low-level felonies don't have to be disposed of in district court, she said. The N.C. Administrative Office of the Court does not track how many probable cause courts there are in the state.
"The original jurisdiction of class H and I felonies is in Superior Court," she said. "The District Court has, as a courtesy, been handling those cases."
But on Aug. 1, former Chief District Judge Lisa Menefee retired; Gov. Roy Cooper has yet to appoint someone to fill Menefee's judicial seat. By the end of the year, two other district court judges will leave their judicial seats, Roemer said.
"Even with the full complement of 11 Judicial District Seats allotted to Forsyth County, we still cannot effectively cover PC court without taking service away from courts we are statutorily obligated to cover," she said.
Roemer explained that district court judges have to cover hearings in Chambers court, which include family law issues such as child custody, alimony and visitation. The more time district court judges take to cover probable cause court is less time for those judges to cover the cases they are, by state law, obligated to handle, she said.
Her decision has been met with criticism. Paul James, Forsyth County's chief public defender, said the decision means that it will take more time for some cases to be resolved at a time when the court system is already dealing with a backlog due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing can happen with a felony case ordinarily until either an indictment is sought or a criminal defendant agrees to a bill of information to move the case into superior court, James said.
"Cases are often still in District Court as pending for lengthy periods, including for more than a year," James said. "Awaiting indictment can be a very lengthy process whereas in disposing of them in PC court resolutions for all parties were much quicker."
Superior Court dockets will be even more backlogged.
"It likely will not be pretty," he said.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said there was no consultation with other court officials before Roemer made her decision.
"Our Probable Cause court is the fastest and most effective system for getting restitution ordered for victims of crime in low-level felony cases," he said. "It also keeps fees down considerably for those charged with crimes as opposed to being in Superior Court for disposition."
He also said Probable Cause court kept more Winston-Salem police officers out patrolling the streets instead of waiting in court all day. O'Neill said that the elimination of Probable Cause court could result in more tax dollars being spent on officers having to spend more time in court than on the street.
"While we are all still in the process of emerging from this historic pandemic, our criminal court system is facing an unprecedented backlog," he said. "Vanquishing Probable Cause court will only exacerbate the problem."
O'Neill said he has not heard from a criminal defense attorney, law-enforcement agency or probation officer "that supports the elimination of Probable Cause court."
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Todd Burke said he has not taken a position on the decision and that all the stakeholders have not had a chance to meet to discuss the change.
Roemer pushed back on the criticism. She said most defendants with low-level felonies, if they are out on bond, are not in any hurry to have their cases called. And at the end of the day, she said, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office is in control of scheduling cases, not judges.
"Please know that those defendants with Class H and I felonies, who are in custody, can be heard as soon as the DA puts them on his/her docket to be dealt with," she said. "There should be no delay at all for those in custody unless the DA doesn't care to address them as soon as possible."
