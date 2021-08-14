Backlog could increase after decision to eliminate probable cause court, some officials say

People charged with lower-level felonies might have to wait longer to have their criminal charges resolved because of a decision to eliminate probable cause court in Forsyth County.

The decision — made by Chief District Judge Victoria Roemer — has drawn concern from some court officials.

Probable cause court has been held in Forsyth District Court for more than 25 years. By state law, when a person is charged with a crime, a probable cause hearing has to be held so that prosecutors can provide sufficient evidence to show that a crime was committed and that the person charged committed the crime. In Forsyth County, probable court was also a way for people charged with low-level felonies, such as larceny, breaking and entering or drug possession, to plead guilty and have their cases disposed.

Without that option, criminal defendants would have to wait until prosecutors sought an indictment that would move their case from district court to superior court, where either a plea deal could be negotiated or a trial date could be set. Defendants could also agree to a bill of information that would allow them to plead in superior court.