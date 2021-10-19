Bank robber makes away with cash from Winston-Salem branch, police say

The First Horizon Bank at 3151 Peters Creek Parkway was robbed Tuesday in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police arrived at 11:31 a.m. at the bank.
Moments earlier, a suspect entered the bank and produced a letter demanding money, police said. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
A Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.
