 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bank robber makes away with cash from Winston-Salem branch, police say
0 Comments
top story

Bank robber makes away with cash from Winston-Salem branch, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The First Horizon Bank at 3151 Peters Creek Parkway was robbed Tuesday in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 11:31 a.m. at the bank.

Moments earlier, a suspect entered the bank and produced a letter demanding money, police said. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

A Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: FBI, US Embassy lead Haiti kidnapping response

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News