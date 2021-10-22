 Skip to main content
Bank robbery suspect arrested, Winston-Salem police say
Bank robbery suspect arrested, Winston-Salem police say

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on charges that he robbed a Winston-Salem bank earlier this week, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Greensboro police officers took Carl Floyd Strickland into custody on Friday. He was charged with common law robbery and taken to the Guilford County Jail on a $35,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 18. 

Winston-Salem police did not provide an address for Strickland. 

At 11:31 a.m. Oct. 19, Winston-Salem police officers were called to First Horizon Bank, 3151 Peters Creek Parkway, on a reported robbery. Investigators said a man had gone into the bank moments before police were called. The man had a letter demanding money. He left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

Detectives later determined that Strickland robbed the bank and got a warrant for Strickland's arrest, and that information was shared with other law-enforcement agencies, Winston-Salem police said. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

