Bermuda Run credit union robbery leads to charges for Davie County man

A Davie County man is facing charges related to a credit union robbery Thursday in Bermuda Run, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Johnny Eugene Cass Jr., 36, of Case Bella Drive in Advance is charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of assault on a governmental official, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cass was taken to the Davie County Jail with his bond set at $155,000, the sheriff’s office said. Cass is scheduled to appear Jan. 12 in Davie District Court.

Davie County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 a.m. to a robbery at the Allegacy Federal Credit Union in the 100 block of Yadkin Valley Road in Bermuda Run, the sheriff’s office said.

A caller said that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt came into the credit union and demanded money, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect implied that he had a weapon, but no weapon was displayed, the sheriff’s office said. An employee was leaving the bank when the suspect told that employee not to leave the bank.

The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of money, and left the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrested the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store.

Deputies found the money, but no weapon, the sheriff’s office said.