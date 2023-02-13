A Bertie County man has been charged in connection with a wreck in Winston-Salem that resulted in the death last year of a man who was operating a moped at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue, authorities said.
Pearless Lee Speller III, 26, of Windsor, was charged on Feb. 9 with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a red light in connection with the death of Michael Curtis Welts, a 41-year-old Winston-Salem man.
Winston-Salem police said the wreck occurred at 7:22 p.m. on June 16. Speller was driving a tractor-trailer rig east on 27th Street when he failed to stop for a red light at Patterson Avenue.
The truck collided with a moped being driven by Welts.
Welts was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He died on Dec. 25 and was the 22nd motor vehicle fatality of 2022.
Police said the department's traffic enforcement unit investigated the fatal collision. Speller was released on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 12.
