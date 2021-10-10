 Skip to main content
Body of man found below Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
A dead man was discovered on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock on Saturday around 1:15 p.m., the National Park Service reported.

A park visitor saw the body below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.9 and alerted park service dispatchers.

Law enforcement rangers located the body a few minutes later, the park service said.

The cause of death is unknown. The park service's Investigative Services Branch is looking into the death with assistance from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

