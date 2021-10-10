Body of man found below Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

A dead man was discovered on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock on Saturday around 1:15 p.m., the National Park Service reported.
A park visitor saw the body below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.9 and alerted park service dispatchers.
Law enforcement rangers located the body a few minutes later, the park service said.
The cause of death is unknown. The park service's Investigative Services Branch is looking into the death with assistance from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
Lisa O’Donnell
