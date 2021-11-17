Body of teen from Forsyth was found on side of the road. Winston-Salem man is charged.

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found two weeks ago on the side of Payne Road near King.
Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Forsyth County sheriff's deputies, according to a news release from the Stokes County Sheriff's Office.
The Stokes County Communications Center received an emergency call just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 about a body lying on the side of Payne Road. First-responders arrived to find that the 17-year-old boy was dead. Investigators did not find any identification on the body, but they were able to identify the boy after consulting with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
The Stokes County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the 17-year-old boy, citing the ongoing investigation, and did not provide any information about the cause of death. The victim was from Forsyth County, authorities have said.
An arrest warrant was not immediately available Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said that an autopsy was done on Nov. 8 and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.
According to the news release, detectives with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office followed up on leads over the next several days after the body was found and identified Lyles as a suspect.
"I am deeply saddened that we are talking about a juvenile losing his life just when you begin to live life," Sheriff Joey Lemons said in a statement. "The loss of a life is always tragic, but more especially of such a young individual."
Last year, Lyles was a passenger in a car that crashed on Patterson Avenue and killed 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV. Lyles was arrested on outstanding warrants for unrelated charges that included breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretenses. He pleaded guilty in July to obtaining property by false pretenses (the breaking and entering charge was voluntarily dismissed) and received 12 months of unsupervised probation.
Kmya Amara-Renee Wynn, 17, was the driver and pleaded guilty in June to felony death by motor vehicle and other charges connected to Pledger's death.
Lyles is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge.
