Bond denied for Mount Tabor shooting suspect

Police officers escort school buses leaving Mount Tabor High School en route to Lawrence Joel Coliseum, where parents were reunited with their children hours after a shooting at Mount Tabor on Sept. 1.
Walt Unks, Journal
A judge denied bond Thursday morning for Maurice Evans Jr., the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teenager at Mount Tabor High School.
In court, Evans' attorney said his client has reason to fear for his life.
Evans was indicted Sept. 27 on a charge of murder. Forsyth County prosecutors allege that he shot William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., also 15, to death outside a classroom at Mount Tabor High School just after noon on Sept. 1.
He has been held at a juvenile detention center in Guilford County since being taken into custody later the same day.
J.D. Byers, Evans’ attorney, previously asked a judge to release Evans into the custody of his parents, but a judge previously denied that request at two different hearings.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said at a hearing in juvenile court last month that Evans and Miller, both students at the high school, had a dispute over the summer that culminated in the shooting.
The shooting was captured on security cameras, and according to O’Neill, Evans threw away the gun in a trash can on campus before leaving the school.
PHOTOS: Shooting at Mount Tabor in Winston-Salem
"Oh my God! One is dead!" a woman screams as she arrives at Mount Tabor High School 30 minutes after the call of shots fired at the school.
Walt Unks, Journal
Kiwannie James Sr. hangs his head as he waits near the intersection of Polo Road and Petree Road in Winston-Salem to get word about his son, Kiwannie James Jr. A shooting left one student dead at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1. James got word that his son was OK about 10 minutes later.
Walt Unks, Journal
Law enforcement officers search the Foxhall neighborhood behind Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem after a shooting that left one student dead Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Azucena and Raul Tavira hold one another as they wait to see how to reunite with their children, Ariana (a senior) and Alan (a junior) Jaimes-Tavira after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Walt Unks, Journal
Kiwannie James Sr. wipes his eyes as he waits to get word about his son, Kiwannie James Jr. A shooting left one student dead at Mount Tabor High School. James got word that his son was OK about 10 minutes later.
Walt Unks, Journal
Police officers escort school buses as they leave Mount Tabor High School enroute to a site where parents were reunited with their children, hours after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Forsyth County Sheriff directs some of the law enforcement officers on the scene at Mount Tabor High School about 45 minutes after the call of shots fired at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. One student was killed.
Walt Unks, Journal
"This is crazy. I'm just truing to find my baby," Tammy Moore says as she wait to see her grandson, freshman, Alonza Day after a shooting Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Moore said her daughter, Kiara Moore, and grandson moved from Philadelphia thinking that Winston-Salem would be a better environment. She said Alonza told her that he got pushed into a lockerroom when he heard gunshots.
Walt Unks, Journal
Azucena and Raul Tavira hold one hands as they wait to see how to get up with their children, Ariana ( a senior) and Alan (a junior) Jaimes-Tavira after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Families talk with their students who were locked down inside Mount Tabor High School after a shooting at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
State Troopers dressed in tactical gear walk outside the grounds of Mount Tabor High School after a shooting at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Azucena and Raul Tavira hold hands as they wait to see how to get up with their children, Ariana (a senior) and Alan (a junior) Jaimes-Tavira after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks
Parents gather in prayer at the corner of Petree and Polo roads after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School that left one student dead, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sheila Greer, a social worker who came to the scene with a friend, hugs Kiwannie James Sr. as he gets word that his son, Kiwannie James Jr. was safe after a shooting that left one student dead at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Greer saw that James was in distress, not knowing the condition of his son, at went to comfort him.
Walt Unks, Journal
A woman reacts as she arrives on the scene of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Law enforcement officers gather at a staging area in the bus lot entrance to Mount Tabor High School after a shooting at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 090221-wsj-nws_tabor
Walt Unks
Parents gather in prayer at the corner of Petree and Polo roads after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School that left one student dead, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 090221-wsj-nws_tabor
Walt Unks
Parents gather in prayer at the corner of Petree and Polo roads after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School that left one student dead, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 090221-wsj-nws_tabor
Walt Unks
A woman reacts as she arrives on the scene of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 090221-wsj-nws_tabor
Walt Unks
A family is reunited with a student after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends gather in the Whitaker Square Shopping Center about where to pick up students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends gather in the Whitaker Square Shopping Center about where to pick up students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Amiya Dodd, a 15-year-old freshman, is embraced by her father, Joe Dodd, after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Andy Bautista, a 14-year-old freshman, embraces his mother, Elvia Bautista, after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Elvia said she is very grateful for her son’s safety. She just wanted to hug him and see him.
Allison Lee Isley
Tye Davis Witherspoon, a 15-year-old freshman, sits for a portrait after being reunited with his mother after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. “I knew something was happening because I seen the gun and I mentally prepared myself for it. I ran,” he said about the shooting.
Allison Lee Isley
Robin Maves speaks about her experience for the emergency situation as she waits to be reunited with her two children after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Members of law enforcement search for a suspect on Whitaker Ridge Road after a Mount Tabor High School shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
A member of law enforcement searches for a suspect on Whitaker Ridge Road after a Mount Tabor High School shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Law enforcement officers gather at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.
Allison Lee Isley
Member of law enforcement gather at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.
Allison Lee Isley
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough briefs members of the media at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Kollen Pyle comforts his wife, Jennifer Coty, at the family staging area at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait at the family staging area at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait at the family staging area at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus (left) and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough (right) brief members of the media at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus briefs members of the media at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Members of law enforcement search for a suspect on Whitaker Ridge Road after a Mount Tabor High School shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus (left) and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough (right) speak on their phones at the family staging area at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends gather in the Whitaker Square Shopping Center about where to pick up students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
A state trooper runs with a rifle while searching for a suspect on Whitaker Ridge Road after a Mount Tabor High School shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Parents wait in the Whitaker Square Shopping Mall at Robinhood and Polo roads in the hours after police responded to Mount Tabor High School. A shooting was reported about noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Allison Lee Isley, , Special to the Journal
Officers talked with a woman gathered in the parking of Whitaker Square Shopping Mall waiting on information after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Allison Lee Isley, Special to the Journal
