Bond denied for Mount Tabor shooting suspect

A judge denied bond Thursday morning for Maurice Evans Jr., the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teenager at Mount Tabor High School.

In court, Evans' attorney said his client has reason to fear for his life.

Evans was indicted Sept. 27 on a charge of murder. Forsyth County prosecutors allege that he shot William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., also 15, to death outside a classroom at Mount Tabor High School just after noon on Sept. 1.

He has been held at a juvenile detention center in Guilford County since being taken into custody later the same day.

J.D. Byers, Evans’ attorney, previously asked a judge to release Evans into the custody of his parents, but a judge previously denied that request at two different hearings.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said at a hearing in juvenile court last month that Evans and Miller, both students at the high school, had a dispute over the summer that culminated in the shooting.

The shooting was captured on security cameras, and according to O’Neill, Evans threw away the gun in a trash can on campus before leaving the school.