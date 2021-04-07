Bond granted to father, daughter charged with murder in Davidson County killing

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens will each be released on a $200,000 bond after a hearing Wednesday in Davidson Superior Court.
The two were convicted in August 2017 of second-degree murder in the death of Molly Corbett's husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett. Prosecutors alleged that the two used a baseball bat and a paving brick to beat Jason Corbett to death in the bedroom of the house that Molly and Jason shared with Jason's two children, Sarah and Jack. They had been serving up to 25 years in prison.
To be released on bond, Molly Corbett and Martens will have to give up their passports. They will not be allowed contact with any member of Jason Corbett's family.
The prosecution in the case asked the judge to issue a $1 million bond each for Molly Corbett and her father.
In February 2020, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned their murder conviction, saying that the decisions of the trial judge deprived them of a fair trial. The two had claimed self-defense, with Martens, Molly's father and a former FBI agent, testifying that he beat Jason with the baseball bat after he said Jason choked his daughter and threatened their lives.
Jack and Sarah had made statements to social workers that Jason had physically and emotionally abused Molly Corbett, but prosecutors alleged that the statements were not reliable and that both children later recanted. The trial judge excluded the statements from coming into the trial.
The court of appeals said that the statements should have been allowed and that the trial judge, David Lee, also made a prejudicial error in allowing testimony from Stuart James, a blood-stain pattern expert, about stains on the inside of Martens' shorts and at the bottom of Molly Corbett's pajama pants. The court said the stains were never confirmed to be blood. James testified that the stains proved that Molly Corbett and Martens were above and near Jason's head when he was struck.
On March 12, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the lower appellate court's ruling, and the case was sent back to Davidson County for a possible retrial. Tracey Corbett Lynch, Jason's sister, and her husband, David Lynch, have said that Garry Frank, the Davidson County elected district attorney, offered a deal that would allow Molly Corbett and Martens to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. A conviction on that charge would mean substantially less prison time.
Frank has declined to confirm that, saying he doesn't discuss pre-trial negotiations until they are finalized.
Tracey Corbett Lynch has said she is opposed to any plea deal, and a petition, garnering more than 8,000 signatures, has been circulated online in support of a retrial.
