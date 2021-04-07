Bond granted to father, daughter charged with murder in Davidson County killing

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens will each be released on a $200,000 bond after a hearing Wednesday in Davidson Superior Court.

The two were convicted in August 2017 of second-degree murder in the death of Molly Corbett's husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett. Prosecutors alleged that the two used a baseball bat and a paving brick to beat Jason Corbett to death in the bedroom of the house that Molly and Jason shared with Jason's two children, Sarah and Jack. They had been serving up to 25 years in prison.

To be released on bond, Molly Corbett and Martens will have to give up their passports. They will not be allowed contact with any member of Jason Corbett's family.

The prosecution in the case asked the judge to issue a $1 million bond each for Molly Corbett and her father.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In February 2020, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned their murder conviction, saying that the decisions of the trial judge deprived them of a fair trial. The two had claimed self-defense, with Martens, Molly's father and a former FBI agent, testifying that he beat Jason with the baseball bat after he said Jason choked his daughter and threatened their lives.