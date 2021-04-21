Bond unchanged for 17-year-old accused of shooting into Winston-Salem house

A Forsyth County judge kept bond at $200,000 for a 17-year-old accused of shooting into a house 30 minutes before a Glenn High School student was killed. Four of his co-defendants are charged with murder in the high school student's death in October 2019.
Alan Yair Benito-Oliva of Lewis Street appeared in Forsyth Superior Court on Wednesday morning for a bond motion made by his attorney, Clark Fischer. Fischer had requested that the bond be reduced to $50,000.
Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques asked that the bond remain the same and alleged that Benito-Oliva, whom she said is a gang member, posed a threat to public safety.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court denied Fischer's request, ruling that the bond stay at $200,000.
Benito-Oliva is charged with four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Three other men were charged with the same thing — Francisco Dominquez Bautista, 20, of Cranford Street; Kelly Roman-Marin, 21, of Branningan Village Circle; and Jose Noyola Toledo, 19, of Broadbay Drive.
Bautista, Roman-Marin, Toledo and another man, Manuel Mejia Jimenez, 18, of Utah Drive, are also charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 17, 2019 death of Jumil Dewann Robertson, who was 17 and a senior at Glenn High School.
Winston-Salem police have alleged that Benito-Oliva, Roman-Marin, Toledo and Bautista fired into a house with five people inside in the 2000 block of South Broad Street. Police said no one inside the house was injured.
Winston-Salem police were later called to the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard, off Waughtown Street in the city's southeast. Officers found Robertson lying on the side of the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Robertson was one of four people killed in October 2019 in Winston-Salem and he was the second high school student fatally shot. Jayden Jamison, 16, a student at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, also died that month.
Bosques said Wednesday that Benito-Oliva was involved in gangs.
Fischer said that Benito-Oliva has been incarcerated for the past 17 months. He pointed to the fact that Forsyth County has not had jury trials for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a backlog of cases. That means there's no telling when a jury trial might be scheduled for Benito-Oliva's case, he said.
He described Benito-Oliva as a young man who is already a father to a newborn child. If he were released, he would stay with his own mother, Fischer said.
One complication is that Benito-Oliva can't be placed on electronic house monitoring. The program is going away, a fact that Hall lamented.
Prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against Roman-Marin, Bosques said at a hearing in Forsyth Superior Court on Tuesday.
Bosques has filed a request to have what is known as a Rule 24 hearing. At such a hearing, prosecutors present to a judge the aggravating circumstances they're using to justify seeking the death penalty. That hearing was supposed to be on Tuesday but was continued because Roman-Marin's attorney, Jerry Jordan, was just appointed to the case. The hearing is now scheduled to be held during the week of May 3.
Bosques said prosecutors are seeking the death penalty only against Roman-Marin.
336-727-7326