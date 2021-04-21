Bond unchanged for 17-year-old accused of shooting into Winston-Salem house

Winston-Salem police have alleged that Benito-Oliva, Roman-Marin, Toledo and Bautista fired into a house with five people inside in the 2000 block of South Broad Street. Police said no one inside the house was injured.

Winston-Salem police were later called to the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard, off Waughtown Street in the city's southeast. Officers found Robertson lying on the side of the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Robertson was one of four people killed in October 2019 in Winston-Salem and he was the second high school student fatally shot. Jayden Jamison, 16, a student at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, also died that month.

Bosques said Wednesday that Benito-Oliva was involved in gangs.

Fischer said that Benito-Oliva has been incarcerated for the past 17 months. He pointed to the fact that Forsyth County has not had jury trials for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a backlog of cases. That means there's no telling when a jury trial might be scheduled for Benito-Oliva's case, he said.

He described Benito-Oliva as a young man who is already a father to a newborn child. If he were released, he would stay with his own mother, Fischer said.